Turkish police detain 11 IS suspects in Istanbul
(Xinhua) 16:58, April 14, 2021
ISTANBUL, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Turkish police on Wednesday detained 11 suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) in large-scale operations in Turkey's largest city Istanbul, Turkish media said.
The Istanbul Police Department's Counter-Terrorism Unit teams simultaneously raided 19 locations in 10 districts to capture the suspects, the state-run Anadolu agency said.
It added that those targeted in operations have reportedly conducted activities on behalf of the IS in conflict zones.
The nationalities of those detained were not immediately available.
Many organizational and digital documents have been seized during the raids, Anadolu said.
The IS was blamed for a spate of deadly attacks in Turkey since 2015.
