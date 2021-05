Video: We Are China

Grand Bazaar in Urumqi attracts tourists

Ecns.cn) 15:55, May 20, 2021

Tourists visit buildings with local feature at Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar scenic area in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on May 19, "China Tourism Day". (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

