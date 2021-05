Scenery of Dwejra Bay in Gozo, Malta

May 18, 2021

Photo taken on May 17, 2021 shows Dwejra Bay in Gozo, Malta. The Dwejra Bay is where the natural Azure Window once stood. The natural arch collapsed in 2017. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

