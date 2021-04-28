Patients receive treatments at MRCTCM in Malta

April 28, 2021

A patient receives acupuncture treatment at the Mediterranean Regional Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) in Paola, Malta, April 27, 2021. The MRCTCM was officially established in 1994 as a partnership between the Chinese and Maltese governments. (Photo by Chen Wenxian/Xinhua)

