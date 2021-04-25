Int'l students experience TCM culture in Shandong

Xinhua) 15:18, April 25, 2021

A student from China University of Petroleum experiences traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) culture at the TCM cultural base in Traditional Chinese medical hospital of Huangdao District, Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 23, 2021. In an effort to promote the international exchange and sharing of the TCM culture, the Traditional Chinese medical hospital of Huangdao District, Qingdao, established a TCM cultural base for international students in cooperation with China University of Petroleum recently. Students from Pakistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Zimbabwe and other countries have paid visit to it. They learned about the TCM culture here, by experiencing TCM treatments, like massage, acupuncture, moxibustion, and etc., and participating in TCM cultural activities, such as making sachets, drinking herbal tea and doing traditional physical exercises. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

