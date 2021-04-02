Home>>
People pay tribute to the dead ahead of Qingming Festival in Jinan
(Xinhua) 16:00, April 02, 2021
A flowerbed with cremains buried beneath is seen in Yuhanshan Cemetery in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, April 1, 2021. The Tomb-sweeping Day, also known as Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4 this year, is a Chinese festival when people pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors by visiting tombs and making offerings. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
