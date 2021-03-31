Languages

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Aerial view of peach blossoms in Jinan, E China

(Xinhua) 14:11, March 31, 2021

A tourist takes selfies with peach blossoms in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)


