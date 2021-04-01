Home>>
Shandong trains offer striking views out window
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:30, April 01, 2021
A high-speed train moves past fields of flowers in a section of the Qingdao-Yancheng railway. [Lyv Hengwei/For chinadaily.com.cn]
As it runs through scenic spots in the Qingdao West Coast New Area of Shandong province — which is carpeted in the abundant blossoming flowers of spring — the Qingdao-Yancheng railway is boosting its reputation for giving passengers excellent views of spring scenery.
Launched at the end of 2018, the Qingdao-Yancheng railway is shortening the journey between Qingdao and the Yangtze River Delta region.
Authorities said it's expected that passengers will need just three hours to get from Qingdao West Railway Station to the delta region, as the country's railway network develops in the near future.
