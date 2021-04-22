Shanghai through the eyes of a Korean TCM physician

(People's Daily App) 08:23, April 22, 2021

"Shanghai is an international city, it's very easy for foreigners to fit in,” says Hong Yuanshu, a TCM physician from South Korea who came to Shanghai in 1993 and now works at Shanghai Minhang TCM Hospital.

"Shanghai is also very open and inclusive,” Hong says. “It is a perfect city to live and work. Shanghai is my second hometown. I love Shanghai.”

