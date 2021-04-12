Home>>
Mobile vaccination vehicles put into use in Beijing, Shanghai
(Xinhua) 15:09, April 12, 2021
A medical worker registers the information for a woman before inoculation in a mobile vaccination vehicle in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, April 11, 2021. Beijing and Shanghai have deployed mobile vaccination vehicles in downtown areas. The bus-like facilities, equipped with vaccination stations, medical refrigerators and first-aid equipment, have been rolled out to save time and improve inoculation efficiency. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photos
