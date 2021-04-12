Somalia receives China-donated Sinopharm vaccines

Xinhua) 13:35, April 12, 2021

MOGADISHU, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Somalia on Sunday received 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China to boost the war against COVID-19 pandemic in the Horn of African State.

Fawziya Abikar Nur, Minister of Health and Human Services, lauded China's support at a critical moment when the country was fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that 100, 000 people will benefit from the vaccine.

"We received 200, 000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China today. It would be very useful in fighting the coronavirus. We thank China for its support to the Somali Government and people and it always stands side by side with Somalia and provides assistance," she added.

The health minister said the vaccine will be distributed to all Federal Member States of the Somali government.

Qin Jian, Chinese Ambassador to Somalia, said that China is the first country to provide vaccine assistance to Somalia, adding Beijing would continue supporting Somalia as part of promoting the long-friendship between the two nations.

"China has fulfilled its solemn commitment to make COVID-19 vaccine as a global public product with practical actions, promoted the fair distribution of global vaccines and made China's contribution to the realization of vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries," said Qin.

He said that China will continue to make joint efforts with the Somali side to make positive contributions to peace, reconstruction, development and improvement and improvement of people's livelihood in Somalia.

Somalia rolled out its mass vaccination on March 16, having received 300,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the international COVAX vaccine initiative.

The ministry of health said it's giving priority to the frontline health workers, essential service providers and the elderly.

The country has so far confirmed 11,978 cases, 5,058 recoveries and 576 deaths as of April 8.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)