Xi urges resolute efforts to curb telecom, online fraud

File photo show Chinese telecom fraud suspects are escorted off an aircraft by the police at Lukou International Airport in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Han Yuqing)

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for acting on the people-centered philosophy and fully implementing crackdown, prevention, regulation and control measures to resolutely curb telecom and online fraud.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in his recent instruction on the work of fighting telecom and online fraud.

Recognizing preliminary results that have been achieved in the area, Xi urged the regulators of sectors including finance, telecom, and internet to shoulder primary responsibilities.

Xi stressed improvement in the system of laws, public awareness and international cooperation to resolutely curb the high incidence of such crimes and make new and greater contribution to ushering in a new stage in building a peaceful China and rule of law in the country.

Premier Li Keqiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also made an instruction on curbing telecom and online fraud.

Li urged continuous efforts to consolidate and push forward the achievements in combating telecom and online fraud in accordance with law, so as to better safeguard the people's property and legitimate rights and interests.

Xi and Li's requirements were announced at a national teleconference held in Beijing Thursday.

