Over 164 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

Xinhua) 09:08, April 12, 2021

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- More than 164.47 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Photo taken on April 11, 2021 shows the press conference of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

People receive COVID-19 vaccines at a vaccination site in Gulou District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 9, 2021. East China's Jiangsu Province has launched a mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A health worker checks a woman who had just been vaccinated on a mobile COVID-19 vaccination vehicle near the Xidan business area in downtown Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2021. Since April 1, Beijing has started to use mobile COVID-19 vaccination vehicles in its four districts to expedite vaccination. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People wait to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary vaccination site in Jiulongpo District of Chongqing, southwest China, March 27, 2021. Two temporary vaccination sites were set up at two sports centers in Jiulongpo District and Nan'an District of Chongqing, with daily inoculation capacity of about 5,000 and 10,000 respectively. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Medical staff from Xiangtan Central Hospital vaccinate teachers and students with COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary inoculation site of Hunan University of Science and Technology in Xiangtan, central China's Hunan Province, April 1, 2021. Recently, Xiangtan Central Hospital has set up a temporary inoculation site for COVID-19 vaccination at Hunan University of Science and Technology. The inoculation site is divided into two areas with 20 inoculation tables, which can vaccinate 20 people at the same time. The hospital plans to vaccinate more than 40,000 teachers and students. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A medical worker checks vaccine information at a COVID-19 vaccination site of Jingcheng Hospital in Ruili City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A man receives a dose of China's COVID-19 vaccine in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)