Over 155 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

Xinhua) 16:16, April 09, 2021

A resident receives a dose of vaccine in a mobile COVID-19 vaccination vehicle near Xidan business area in downtown Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- More than 155.15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Thursday, the National Health Commission said Friday.

