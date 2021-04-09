China goes all-out to stabilize imports, exports: MOC

A container is transported on a truck at the container terminal of the Lianyungang Port in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 14, 2021. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China will go all out to stabilize the imports and exports as its foreign trade still faces instability and uncertainty, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday.

Besides the risks of the epidemic, unstable global supply chains, and complex international situations, micro-entities face challenges like high sea-freight rates, rising raw material prices, and labor shortage. So said MOC spokesperson Gao Feng at a press briefing.

He added the MOC would closely monitor the situation and keep its policies consistent, stable, and sustainable.

The ministry will improve the country's trade policies and continue supporting the enterprises by reducing their costs and improving efficiency.

It will also actively cooperate with relevant departments to increase high-quality product and service imports, said the MOC.

