Expressways drive China into a prosperous future

Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:36, April 09, 2021

Rapeseed flowers are in full bloom on both sides of an expressway in Baokang county of Central China's Hubei province, on March 4, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

China has built the world's largest expressway network, with a total length of 160,000 kilometers by the end of 2020. Currently, the network has embraced 98.6 percent of cities and regions whose urban population exceeds 200,000. By 2035, the network will cover all cities and counties with a population exceeding 100,000.

The expressways bridge cities and villages, providing strong support for the country's economic development and poverty alleviation.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)