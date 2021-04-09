China launches new satellite for space environment survey

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying a satellite, the third of the Shiyan-6 series, blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on April 9, 2021. China successfully sent the experiment satellite into planned orbit Friday. (Photo by Zheng Taotao/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent an experiment satellite into planned orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province Friday.

The satellite, the third of the Shiyan-6 series, was launched by a Long March-4B carrier rocket at 7:01 a.m. (Beijing Time).

It will be used to carry out space environment survey and experiments on related technologies.

Friday's launch was the 365th by the Long March rocket series.

