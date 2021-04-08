China's immigration authority launches bilingual helpline, English website
BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China's National Immigration Administration on Thursday launched a bilingual helpline and an English version of its official website, to make immigration information services more accessible.
The 12367 helpline is a Chinese/English, 24/7 service that answers queries concerning immigration policies and accepts complaints and suggestions from both domestic and overseas residents, the administration said.
Powered by cloud technology and artificial intelligence, the helpline is also integrated with hotline services by border control authorities across the country, it said.
The administration's newly-released English-version website, en.nia.gov.cn, features a variety of sections including immigration information service, counseling and assistance, accessible both via computers and mobile phones.
The website is designed to provide user-friendly guidance, online assistance and instant interactions for foreigners entering and living in China, as well as related market entities in need of such services, the administration said.
