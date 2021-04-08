Home>>
China's response to COVID-19 impressive: IMF official
(Xinhua) 09:28, April 08, 2021
BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- China's response to the COVID-19 pandemic is impressive, and it has once again fared well in a major crisis, said an International Monetary Fund (IMF) official on Tuesday.
"They have cracked down on the pandemic very aggressively, very early," Tobias Adrian, director of the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department, was quoted by CNBC as saying.
The Chinese economy "really already came back to normal levels at the middle of last year, so way ahead of any country in the world," Adrian told CNBC.
Faced with a major crisis, China has once again "fared very well," said the IMF official.
