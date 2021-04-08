2nd round of coronavirus testing underway in China's Ruili

Xinhua) 08:50, April 08, 2021

KUNMING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- The city of Ruili in southwest China's Yunnan Province is conducting its second round of city-wide nucleic acid testing for COVID-19, with 353,960 people sampled by 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the local government.

At a press conference on Wednesday evening, Gong Yunzun, Party chief of Ruili, said that over 185,000 nucleic acid samples had been tested, while 2,006 serum samples of key groups had also been collected and tested by Wednesday noon.

Dozens of locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported in the city since March 30. Local authorities launched a citywide nucleic acid testing drive on March 31, followed by the second round starting earlier this week.

Residents in the main urban area should continue to observe home quarantine, with entry and exit controls operating in 45 key areas, said Gong.

The city's supplies of foods and daily necessities are sufficient and their prices are stable, he added.

As of Tuesday, 68 confirmed cases and 46 asymptomatic cases are receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in Yunnan.

