China's Yunnan reports 2 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:05, April 07, 2021

KUNMING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said on Wednesday.

Both the cases were found in the border city of Ruili during a citywide nucleic acid testing campaign, the commission said.

As of Tuesday, 68 confirmed cases and 46 asymptomatic cases are receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in the province.

