China's Yunnan reports 10 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 15:34, April 04, 2021

People queue for inoculation at a COVID-19 vaccination site of Jingcheng Hospital in Ruili City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

KUNMING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported 10 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one new asymptomatic case on Saturday, the provincial health commission said on Sunday.

All confirmed and asymptomatic cases were found in the border city of Ruili during a citywide nucleic acid testing campaign, the commission said.

As of Saturday, 36 confirmed cases and 51 asymptomatic cases are receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in the province.

