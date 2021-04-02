China's Yunnan reports 4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:13, April 02, 2021

KUNMING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- China's Yunnan Province reported four new confirmed COVID-19 cases and four asymptomatic cases on Thursday, the provincial health commission said on Friday.

All confirmed cases and three of the four asymptomatic cases were detected in the border city of Ruili during a citywide nucleic acid testing campaign launched on Wednesday, the commission said.

The fourth asymptomatic case was detected in Gengma County, it added.

Currently, 18 confirmed cases and 49 asymptomatic cases are receiving treatment or under quarantine in designated hospitals in the province.

