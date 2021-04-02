Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 4.22 mln

Xinhua) 11:23, April 02, 2021

ADDIS ABABA, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,222,260 as of Thursday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 112,820, while 3,771,866 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

The African continent accounts for 3.3 percent of total COVID-19 cases reported globally. And COVID-19 related deaths in the African continent account for about 4 percent of all COVID-19 related deaths recorded globally, the Africa CDC disclosed.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, with the five countries accounting for about 65 percent of all cases reported in Africa, according to the Africa CDC.

Southern Africa is the most affected region in terms of confirmed cases, followed by the northern Africa and eastern Africa regions. Central Africa is the least affected African region in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

South Africa has recorded 1,548,157 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most among African countries, followed by Morocco at 496,097 cases and Tunisia at 254,018 cases.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)