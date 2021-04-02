Cuba exceeds 1,000 COVID-19 cases for third straight day

Xinhua) 10:59, April 02, 2021

HAVANA, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Cuba reported on Thursday 1,013 new COVID-19 infections in one day, surpassing 1,000 cases for the third consecutive day, totaling 76,276 cases, the Ministry of Public Health said.

In its daily report, the ministry also registered one more death due to the virus, bringing the total to 425.

Havana had 490 more infections and is the epicenter of the pandemic, with the highest number of daily cases in the country and an incidence rate of 321.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Since January, the Caribbean island has been facing a new wave of COVID-19 infections, which has forced the re-application of measures such as the suspension of the school year and the closure of public places throughout the country.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said via Twitter on Thursday, "March has ended with record number of infections since #COVID19 began. Sad contrast with the marvel of vaccination. We must continue to take extreme measures: social distance, masks, personal hygiene and a lot of social discipline."

The country is currently in intervention trials and Phase III trials of two vaccine candidates against COVID-19, while three other vaccine projects are in various stages of research.

