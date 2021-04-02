NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 4,604, positivity rate 3.71 pct: governor

Xinhua

NEW YORK, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State dropped to 4,604 on Wednesday, compared with 4,651 one day earlier, tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the single-day COVID-19 test positivity rate went down to 3.71 percent on Wednesday from 3.80 percent on Tuesday, he said, adding that there were 56 COVID-19 deaths in the state on Wednesday, compared with 62 one day earlier.

In another tweet on Thursday, Cuomo said that "31.0% of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and 18.5% have completed their vaccine series. 233,754 total doses were administered over the past 24 hours. 9,655,705 total doses administered to date."

As of Thursday afternoon, the total COVID-19 deaths in New York State were reported at 50,375, the second worst in the country following the state of California with a death toll of 59,331, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

