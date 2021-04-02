China's Ruili classifies 5 areas as medium-risk for COVID-19

Xinhua) 10:18, April 02, 2021

KUNMING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- The Ruili City in southwest China's Yunnan Province has classified five areas as medium-risk for COVID-19 starting from 7 p.m. Thursday after new cases were reported, according to the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

The city reported six new COVID-19 cases and 23 asymptomatic cases on Wednesday.

