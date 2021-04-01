Hong Kong reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 16:12, April 01, 2021

HONG KONG, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported six additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 11,467.

The new cases included one local infection that had an unknown origin and five imported ones, according to the CHP.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Wednesday the relaxation of social distancing measures, allowing religious activities to be held and some premises to operate under the relevant requirements and restrictions.

Under the latest measures, swimming pools can be opened at 30 percent capacity, and people must wear a mask at all times except when they are swimming, having a shower or doing warm-up exercises. Entertainment businesses such as cinemas and theme parks can operate at 75 percent capacity.

However, premises including bathhouses, party rooms, nightclubs, karaoke parlors will remain closed. The new measures will take effect from April 1 until April 14.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination program on Feb. 26. A total of 455,900 people had received their first dose of vaccine as of March 30.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)