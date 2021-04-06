China's Ruili to launch second citywide nucleic acid testing
KUNMING, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Ruili City in southwest China's Yunnan Province will launch the second round of nucleic acid testing that includes all residents of the city proper Tuesday.
The recent increase in COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic cases was mainly due to a new round of testing among key groups of people and people in high-risk areas on Saturday, said Gong Yunzun, Party chief of the city, at a press conference Monday.
The city reported 15 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases and five new asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the provincial health commission of Yunnan said on Monday.
It added three high-risk and three medium-risk areas for COVID-19 outbreak on Monday.
Dozens of locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported in the city since March 30. Local authorities launched a citywide nucleic acid testing drive on March 31 and urged residents to observe home quarantine.
