China willing to maintain strategic communication, deepen pragmatic cooperation with Mongolia: Chinese premier

Xinhua) 09:53, April 08, 2021

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday afternoon that China is willing to work with Mongolia to continue to uphold good-neighborly relationship, equality and mutual benefit, maintain strategic communication, and deepen pragmatic cooperation, especially strengthening cooperation in epidemic prevention and control at present.

Li made the remarks in a phone conversation with Mongolia's Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene.

Speaking highly of China-Mongolia relations, Li said the two sides should strive to accelerate the restoration of the volume of cargo through border ports, ensure the smooth progress of cooperation on major projects, and continuously push bilateral relations to new levels.

Noting environmental problems know no borders, Li said China is ready to cooperate with Mongolia in environmental protection, desertification prevention and control, as well as other aspects to meet challenges.

Pointing out that the foundation for the Chinese economy's overall recovery is constantly being consolidated, the Chinese premier said the Chinese economy has been deeply integrated into the world economy.

China will pay close attention to changes in the international economic situation, create a better environment, further energize market players, Li said, adding that China will keep its economy running smoothly within a reasonable range and maintaining a long-term sound momentum.

That will also provide opportunities for China-Mongolia cooperation and better benefit the two countries and peoples, Li said.

For his part, Oyun-Erdene said Mongolia is committed to developing long-term good-neighborly and friendly relations with China and supports regional economic cooperation and green development.

Mongolia is willing to work with China to strengthen the synergy of their development strategies, deepen cooperation in such fields as the fight against the epidemic, border trade and environment protection, and advance cooperation on major projects, so as to continue injecting new connotations into the Mongolia-China comprehensive strategic partnership, Oyun-Erdene said.

Head of the National Development and Reform Commission He Lifeng was also present at the talks.

