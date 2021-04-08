China-funded solar plant powers children's hospital in Gaza

Xinhua) 08:39, April 08, 2021

GAZA, April 7 (Xinhua) -- The besieged Gaza Strip on Wednesday inaugurated a China-funded solar power plant in a children's hospital.

The solar power plant project, which can provide 30 KW of electricity to Al-Durrah Children Hospital in Gaza city, was implemented through Give Palestine Association, a charitable organization in the coastal enclave.

At an online ceremony, Guo Wei, head of the Office of the People's Republic of China to the State of Palestine, said China has been committed to implementing "projects that will help Palestinians improve their livelihood in accordance with their needs and bring more benefits to the Palestinian people."

Guo said China is "a trustworthy friend and partner" of Palestine, adding that the project reflects "the deep friendship of the Chinese people towards the Palestinian people."

"China will continue to help Palestine improve its people's livelihood and take concrete actions to build a community with a shared future for mankind and inject new content into the traditional Sino-Palestinian friendship," he said.

For his part, Emad al-Agha, secretary general of Give Palestine Association, said the China-funded project can provide 60 percent of the needed power for the operations of Al-Durrah Children Hospital.

"The Chinese support to the hospital is a continuation of what China provides to the Palestinian people at all levels, especially the needs of Palestinian children," he said.

In recent years, the Gaza Strip has been suffering from a chronic electricity deficit, which undermines already fragile living conditions.

