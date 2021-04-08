China's Xinjiang enjoys prosperity, development: official

URUMQI, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is now enjoying the best period of prosperity and development in its history, a regional government official said Wednesday.

According to Erkin Tuniyaz, vice-chairman of the regional government, some people in the world with ulterior motives have ignored the fact that the people of Xinjiang are living a better life, and have instead deliberately spread rumors about the so-called "forced labor", "forced sterilization" and "genocide".

He said that some Western politicians would rather believe the lies fabricated by some anti-China forces than listen to the common aspirations of more than 25 million people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang and accept the basic facts of Xinjiang's development and progress.

"What they are doing is creating so-called Xinjiang-related issues, undermining Xinjiang's security and stability, and hindering China's development," Erkin Tuniyaz said.

The government official made the remarks to the Australian media at a joint video communication event co-hosted by the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and the Chinese Embassy in Australia.

At the event, representatives of the people from across the region told their own stories to refute the false claims.

Maulan Wusman, imam of the Langgar mosque in the city of Aksu, said that services at the mosque, which was built in 1840, have been improved a lot. Apart from the basic infrastructure, the mosque is also equipped with air conditioners, computers and medical services, among other features.

Some people abroad have alleged that Xinjiang has "restricted religious freedom" or "demolished mosques," but these are just lies spread for the purpose of inciting ethnic confrontation and undermining Xinjiang's development, he said.

"We are well aware of their evil intentions and will not be taken in," said Maulan Wusman, adding that he welcomes foreign friends to visit the region during the upcoming Ramadan.

