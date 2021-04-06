Interview: Xinjiang cotton boycott aimed at curbing China's development -- Uzbek expert

Xinhua) 16:27, April 06, 2021

TASHKENT, April 6 (Xinhua) -- The Xinjiang cotton boycott instigated by some Western countries is part of their tactics to curb China's development, a Uzbek political expert has said.

In an interview with Xinhua on Saturday, Anri Sharapov, professor at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, said that under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), stunning results have been achieved in China's national economy, and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has become a major producer and exporter of cotton to the world market, where competition is tough.

Moreover, China's determination to further beef up its manufacturing sector "deeply affects the political and economic interests of Western countries and, above all, the United States," the Uzbek scientist said.

Against this backdrop, an attempt to link cotton production with the so-called issue of "human rights of the Uygurs" is another tactic employed to impede China's development.

Sharapov reckons that the main goal of the boycott is to reduce the employment opportunities of the Uygurs and sabotage Xinjiang's achievements in the fight against terrorism.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)