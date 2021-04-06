Girls pursue football dream in NW China's Xinjiang

Xia Songhao (2nd R) and his students participate in a training session in Shawan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 1, 2021. In 2011, the girls' football team of No. 2 Primary School in Shawan City was established. With the guidance of Xia Songhao, who has coached football on campus for nearly ten years, the girls' football team has become a diverse group composed of multi-ethnic players. After continuous and strict training, the team has achieved excellent results, winning a number of championships at different levels. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)