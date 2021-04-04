Ice sports test program for Beijing 2022 held in Beijing

A journalist works at media workroom during a figure skating test program at the Capital Gymnasium in Beijing, April 3, 2021. A 10-day ice sports test program for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games is held from April 1 to 10, 2021. This test program is to give a test to competition organization, venue operation, and services and safeguarding. It will engage all ice sports of Beijing 2022, namely short track speed skating, speed skating, figure skating, ice hockey, curling, para ice hockey and wheelchair curling. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)