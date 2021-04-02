Athletes compete during curling test program at National Aquatics Center in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:00, April 02, 2021

Athletes compete during a curling test program at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, April 1, 2021. A 10-day ice sports test program for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games is held between April 1 and 10, 2021. This test program is to give a test to competition organization, venue operation, and services and safeguarding. It will engage all ice sports of Beijing 2022, namely short track speed skating, speed skating, figure skating, ice hockey, curling, para ice hockey and wheelchair curling. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

