Beijing 2022 posters highlight Chinese cultural heritage and Olympic spirit

Xinhua) 14:19, March 29, 2021

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- 20 candidate schemes were selected from 1,565 submissions received at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic poster design contest reviewing conference, according to the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG).

The selected works mainly demonstrate the Chinese cultural heritage, the Olympic spirit and the concept of staging a green, sharing and open Olympics by highlighting elements such as the Winter Olympics, Chinese culture, hosting city features, and ice and snow sports.

The poster design contest started in September 2020, and closed by the end October. 1,565 works from 19 provinces were received through online submission, e-mail and mail. Some of the applicants are students.

Due to COVID-19 prevention and control procedures, the poster design contest was mainly launched and conducted online. In order to ensure the standard and quality of submitted works, the promotion also primarily aimed at professional design colleges and design institutions.

The industry professionals responded with high quality works in a timely manner. More than 40 art and design colleges, institutions, and teams submitted their works, with all submissions meeting the requirements.

Many of the works combined element of both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, three competition zones and ice and snow sports, reflecting professional and cultural characteristics of the time with rich creative approaches.

The 20 candidate schemes were all selected through rounds of strict evaluation. In the next stage, the candidate schemes will be released to the public after the process of design revision and improvement, intellectual property inspection, and review and approval.

