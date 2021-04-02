China cotton group opposes all restrictions on Xinjiang textiles, apparel

Xinhua) 15:44, April 02, 2021

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The China Cotton Association (CCA) on Thursday voiced its resolute opposition to all restrictions imposed by U.S.-led Western countries on the supply chain and related products of Xinjiang's textile and apparel industry, and urged the countries to immediately stop their wrong practices.

The CCA also said it supports inviting foreign trade associations, brand companies and third-party organizations to carry out research in Xinjiang.

It aims to give full play to the association's certification trademark of China Cotton, and promote China's cotton production mode and products, which are environmentally friendly and feature decent work, excellent quality and traceability throughout the whole process.

The association also said it will further improve the image of made-in-China cotton and cotton products, expand the market share of products certified by the China Cotton trademark, and enhance the overall competitiveness of China's cotton industry.

The CCA is a non-profit organization with more than 3,600 members, who hold around 75 percent of the country's market share, according to the group's website.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)