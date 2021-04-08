China to regulate grain circulation management

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has signed a State Council decree unveiling a revised regulation on grain circulation management.

It will come into effect on April 15 and stresses tightening oversight on policy grain-related market activities and calls for streamlined regulatory measures for grain circulation.

Underscoring the inspection of grain quality and safety, the regulation urges efforts to establish a mechanism for monitoring the safety risks in the process of circulation. It also requires grain purchasers to conduct quality checks as per national rules.

The regulation requires that grain stockpiling facilities must meet related technical standards to prevent and reduce grain loss and waste. It also encourages the use of advanced stockpiling, transportation, and processing technologies.

It urges regulators to also toughen crackdowns on illicit acts by grain operators.

