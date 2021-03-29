Home>>
Booklet of guideline on poverty alleviation, rural vitalization published
BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- A booklet of a guideline on realizing the synergy of consolidating poverty alleviation outcomes and promoting rural vitalization has been published by the People's Publishing House.
The booklet contains the full text of the guideline issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, as well as answers by a senior agriculture official to press questions regarding the guideline and commentaries from the People's Daily.
The booklet is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.
