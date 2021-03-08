China’s targeted poverty alleviation strategy model for many countries: Thai ambassador

Ambassador of Thailand to China Arthayudh Srisamoot. (Photo provided by Embassy of Thailand in Beijing)

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhuanet) -- The experience from China’s targeted poverty alleviation strategy could be a model that many countries can learn from, said Arthayudh Srisamoot, Ambassador of Thailand to China, in a recent written interview with Xinhuanet.

Other countries can adapt the strategy to help their own people to address the root cause and find appropriate solutions accordingly, said the ambassador.

He hailed China’s achievements in poverty alleviation, attributing it to “the result of strong commitment and tremendous efforts from the Chinese government at all levels as well as the private sector and the people.”

He further illustrated that the number of Chinese people lifted out of poverty accounts for a significant number of the global total and is in line with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The ambassador expressed his interest in the ongoing Two Sessions, saying he looks forward to seeing the priorities for China in terms of economic and social cooperation that Thailand and China can explore and work together.

This year marks the 46th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.

He said Thailand and China enjoy close relationship underpinned by comprehensive cooperation at all levels and aspects based on mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual benefit.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand and China relations have shown resilience and huge potential, he said.

Both sides have overcome the adverse impact of the pandemic, maintained communication and exchanges, as well as further deepened cooperation in many areas, he added.

Thailand aims to strengthen cooperation on logistical and digital infrastructure connectivity within the region and beyond, the ambassador said.

He also mentioned China's "dual circulation", believing that “there would be opportunities for Thai businesses to invest and explore more cooperation in China in areas with high potential, such as tourism, health and wellness, as well as service sector.”

China's "dual circulation" is a development paradigm, in which domestic and overseas markets reinforce each other, with the domestic market as the mainstay.

The ambassador commended the significance of “building a community with a shared future for mankind”, saying that Thailand has always recognized the importance of multilateralism as the solution to new challenges and uncertainties.

The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly shown just how intertwined countries are, and has illustrated how no country alone can succeed in containing the pandemic without multilateral cooperation, he added.

On the Belt and Road, he said, at present, Thailand is steadily pushing forward the construction of the Thailand-China high-speed railway and supports the connection between the Thailand-China high-speed railway and the China-Laos railway.