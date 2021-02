Editor's Note:

As of Feb. 25, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced China's "complete victory" in the country's fight against absolute poverty. It is another of China's miraculous feats that will go down in history! Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, China fought a massive people's war against poverty during the past eight years. What you may ask were the keys for decoding China's success in poverty alleviation? Let's find out the answer!