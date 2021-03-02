Experts hail report on China's poverty alleviation achievements

Liu Ying (1st L), He Changle (2nd L) and village officers help carry melons planted by villagers in Dongqin Village, Congjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- China watchers worldwide have spoken highly of a new report, titled "Chinese Poverty Alleviation Studies: A Political Economy Perspective," on deciphering the country's latest anti-poverty accomplishments, saying it is very inspiring for other countries.

The report, drawing on Chinese President Xi Jinping's discourses on poverty alleviation as ideological and theoretical foundations, decodes the "winning formula" in China's anti-poverty fight, explores the rationale behind the fight and its global implications.

The report, released by New China Research (NCR), the think tank of Xinhua News Agency, gives a "very detailed and systematic explanation of" how China made the achievements in eradicating absolute poverty last year.

"The most important reason, I think, is the unified leadership of the CPC (Communist Party of China), which ensures the longevity of China's poverty alleviation policy," said Chea Monyrith, president of the Chinese Cambodian Evolution Researcher Association.

Sonia Bressler, a French writer and sinologist, also believed that China's anti-privation practices have brought inspiration to the rest of the world, noting that China's multiple five-year plans have demonstrated the country's continuous implementation of its poverty reduction policies, which are in the interests of its people.

The newly-released report is a refined summary of China's rich experience in battling impoverishment, which are development-oriented and put much emphasis on improving the labor skills of the population in poverty-stricken areas, according to Sithixay Xayavong, director of the Chinese Studies Center at National University of Laos.

Over the years, foreign scholars have been trying to decipher the "code" of poverty alleviation in China. Their views can be summarized as "5Ds"-- Determined Leadership, Detailed Blueprint, Development Oriented, Data-based Governance and Decentralized Delivery, according to the report.

The publication of the report showcases China's willingness to share its development concepts and the "5Ds" well explains the country's experience in alleviating deprivation, which is worth learning by countries facing the challenge of fighting destitution, according to Egna Sidumo, a senior researcher at the International Strategic Studies Center of Joaquim Chissano University in Mozambique.

Asked about what economic and social theory could be proven effective in China's efforts to eliminate poverty, renowned British economist Jim O'Neill, chairman of the London-based think tank Chatham House, said it might be "due to a combination" of industrialization, especially urbanization, welcoming integration to the world trade system, including participation in foreign direction investment, and clear prioritization and commitment from the Chinese government.

China's removal of up to 700 million people from poverty is "the work of a nation committed to its people," according to Stephen Perry, chairman of Britain's 48 Group Club.

Asked about what the experience other nations could learn from China in poverty reduction, Perry highlighted the significant role played by the policy of reform and opening up, which have been implemented for more than four decades and is being reinforced currently.

"Building exports to pay for the work was key. China had to develop significant growth. It did and it went primarily to enabling the people to escape poverty," Perry noted.