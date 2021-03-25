Top political advisor commends achievements of democratic supervision on poverty alleviation

Xinhua) 14:22, March 25, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, speaks at a symposium on the contribution of non-Communist parties in conducting democratic supervision on poverty alleviation in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday commended the contribution of non-Communist parties in conducting democratic supervision on poverty alleviation.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a symposium held in Beijing, which was attended by leaders from non-Communist parties.

In the past five years, non-Communist parties had attached great importance to supervising poverty alleviation work, pooled efforts to conduct the supervision and voiced their practical suggestions in the process, thus contributing greatly to China's victory in the war on poverty, said Wang when addressing the symposium.

Wang also noted that the supervision has been an enlightening attempt in exploring new ways for non-Communist parties to perform their duties of democratic supervision.

Wang called on all non-Communist parties to learn from the last five years' practices and improve the effectiveness and quality of democratic supervision.

