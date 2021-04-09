China hosts int'l conference on CPC and human rights progress in China

Xinhua) 09:09, April 09, 2021

CHANGCHUN, April 8 (Xinhua) -- More than 100 participants attended an international conference on human rights in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, on Thursday.

The International Conference on the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Progress on Human Rights in China drew online and offline participation of experts, researchers and representatives from countries such as the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Austria and Egypt as well as international organizations.

Qiangba Puncog, President of China Society for Human Rights Studies, said the 100-year history of the CPC is a glorious history of striving for people's liberation, safeguarding people's rights and devoting itself to well-rounded human development.

Jiang Jianguo, Vice Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said the centenary of the CPC is a centenary of the great practice of respecting and safeguarding human rights, and also a centenary of great contributions to the global human rights progress.

The international society shall jointly promote the development of global human rights governance in a more just and rational direction, he said.

Hans Kochler, professor of philosophy at the University of Innsbruck in Austria, and president of the International Organization for Progress, said the CPC has won international recognition. Countries have the right to decide on their own internal affairs, and prioritize different types of rights, he said.

Sandrine Nduwinana, director of the International Liaison Department of the China-Africa Business Council, acknowledged the CPC's ingenuity in eradicating poverty and expects more exchange and cooperation with the Chinese side in poverty relief.

Participants also focused on topics such as the human rights theory of the CPC in the new era, the CPC's human rights concept, human rights protection in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and the relationship between poverty reduction and human rights.

The conference was sponsored by the China Society for Human Rights Studies and the Publicity Department of the CPC Jilin Provincial Committee.

