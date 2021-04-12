Colombia receives new batch of Sinovac vaccines against COVID-19

BOGOTA, April 11 (Xinhua) -- A new batch of vaccines developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac arrived at the El Dorado airport here in Colombian capital on Sunday to help keep the country's National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 on track.

The Sinovac doses will be used to continue vaccinating healthcare workers and people aged above 70 in the country.

Victor Munoz, director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency, confirmed the arrival of the shipment via Twitter, saying most of it will be used to apply second doses.

The Colombian government, which plans to vaccinate more than 35 million people in 2021, announced a total of 3,041,349 doses had been applied as of this weekend.

Currently, Colombia is undergoing a new wave of COVID-19 infections, with a total of 2,536,198 people testing positive for the virus since the onset of the outbreak here and 65,889 deaths from the disease, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health.

