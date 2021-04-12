Solomon Islands receives Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines

Xinhua) 13:32, April 12, 2021

The flight carrying Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines arrives at the airport of Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, on April 11, 2021.(Photo courtesy of Chinese Embassy in the Solomon Islands)

China is the first country to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the Solomon Islands through bilateral channels, which showcased the two countries were trustworthy friends and good partners with sincere cooperation, said Chinese Ambassador to the Solomon Islands Li Ming.

SYDNEY, April 12 (Xinhua) -- The Solomon Islands has received a batch of Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines, the first among Pacific island countries.

The shipment of vaccines developed by Sinopharm was received Sunday night by Chinese Ambassador to the Solomon Islands Li Ming and Solomon Islands Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga and Health Minister Culwick Togamana at the airport of Honiara, capital of the south Pacific island nation.

Ambassador Li said the vaccines brought Chinese people's friendship and hope to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and save lives. The safety and effectiveness of Chinese-made vaccines are fully tested. China is the first country to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the Solomon Islands through bilateral channels, which showcased the two countries were trustworthy friends and good partners with sincere cooperation.

Chinese Ambassador to the Solomon Islands Li Ming (R) and Solomon Islands Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga (C) and Health Minister Culwick Togamana (L) receive the shipment of vaccines at the airport of Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, on April 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Chinese Embassy in the Solomon Islands)

Deputy Prime Minister Maelanga and Minister Togamana spoke highly of the arrival of Chinese-made vaccines as an important milestone for the two countries' anti-pandemic cooperation and expressed gratitude.

According to the World Health Organization, there have been 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Solomon Islands so far.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)