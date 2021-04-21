Video: Shanghai through the eyes of a Greek professor

Traditional Chinese medicine is a hidden treasure, says Evangelos Tatsis, a Greek professor who came to Shanghai in 2016 and now works at the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Plant Physiology and Ecology.

"It has not been explored enough," Tatsis says. "I expect two or three new drugs to come from traditional Chinese medicine in the next 50 years."

