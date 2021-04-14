S. Africa launches centre to teach traditional Chinese medicine

File photo shows a patient with back pain experiences the treatment of acupuncture during the 3rd International Chinese Health Care and Chinese Medicine Seminar held in Stellenbosch University near Cape Town, South Africa, May 27, 2017. (Xinhua/Andre Louw)

South Africa's University of Johannesburg launched the Acupuncture Centre and Museum in collaboration with Fujian University of Traditional Chinese Medicine to improve the wellbeing of South Africans.

The Acupuncture Centre and Museum was first conceptualised a few years ago, with renovations and design commencing in 2019.

The Acupuncture Centre and Museum was first conceptualised a few years ago, with renovations and design commencing in 2019.

The UJ Dean of Faculty of Health Science Sehaam Khan welcomed the opening of the centre, saying the centre would provide access to the Chinese traditional medicine, serve as a resource to students and the general public.

"Last year we began offering the Bachelor of Complementary Medicine, which is a four-year qualification. As part of this revised curriculum, acupuncture and phytotherapy was included to introduce our students to a broader range of holistic and traditional medicines. This year, we also started offering a Postgraduate Diploma in Acupuncture and one in Phytotherapy," she said.



Speaking during the launch, the UJ Head of the Division for Internationalisation Ylva Rodny-Gumede said the Acupuncture Centre and Museum will improve the wellbeing of South Africans.

"This will provide the best treatment for the community we serve. It will improve the mental well-being of the people. The World Health Organization has said Acupuncture is important for complementary treatment of various diseases," said Gumede.

Gumede said the memorandum of understanding between UJ and Fujian University of Traditional Chinese Medicine is being prepared and would be signed soon to strengthen the collaboration.

