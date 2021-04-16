8th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair kicks off

Xinhua) 08:28, April 16, 2021

A visitor walks pass exhibits during the 8th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair (CSITF) in east China's Shanghai, April 15, 2021. The 8th CSITF kicked off on Thursday. With an exhibition area covering 35,000 square meters, this year's fair has 5 different sections and has attracted over 1,000 exhibitors. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

